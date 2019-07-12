Iris L. Berguson of Mansfield passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, following a lengthy illness.

She was born on March 1, 1927, in Blossburg, the daughter of Stanley and Margaret Grover Strong. Most recently she was a resident of the Care Home in Mainesburg. She and her husband were owners of the Berguson Dairy Farm prior to their retirements. Iris was a retired letter carrier at the Mansfield Post Office. Their son Bruce now owns and operates the family farm.

She was predeceased by her husband Walter Berguson in 1998, her son Dr. Paul Berguson in 2013, daughter-in-law Peggy Berguson in 2013, her sister Sally Ward and brother Stanley (DeeDee) Strong.

She is survived by her son Bruce and his fiancé Teresa Carter of Mansfield, and her daughter Deidre Jago and her husband John of Venice, Fla. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Jeffrey, Dr. Mark, Tim and Dr. Luke Berguson and Jocelyn (Brad) Miller of Conyngham and William (Leslie) Jago of Leonardtown, Md. Four great-grandchildren also survive, Lillian and Soren Miller and Andrew and Alaina Jago. Three sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews also survive.

Iris was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Mansfield where she sang in the choir and served on several committees. Prior to her illness she was active in planning the annual Blossburg High School Alumni reunions. She graduated from Blossburg High School in 1944 and attended one year in nursing school in Philadelphia prior to her marriage.

She and Walt traveled extensively and attended numerous reunions for the Second Armored Division. Iris served as Secretary, Vice President and eventually President of the Women's Auxiliary for that organization.

She was an accomplished bowler and was inducted in the Tioga County Sports Hall of Fame. For many years she helped plan the annual banquet for the Sports Hall of Fame.

According to her wishes, there will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be given to Care (which provided loving care in her final years), 109 Williams Road, Mansfield, PA 16932; Mansfield First Baptist Church, 7 Sherwood Street, Mansfield, PA 16933 or to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 561 Arnot Road, Blossburg, PA 16912.