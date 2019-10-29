|
Irvin H. Kreider, 87, most recently of Wellsboro, went home to be with his Lord on Oct. 27, 2019. He was born on April 24, 1932 in Jackson Township, to the late J.Ralph and StellaIrene (Herr) Kreider.
He was their third child and the first to graduate from high school. He played soccer and softball in high school.
He was an avid Penn State football fan and enjoyed watching the games.
He married Lena Irene Ziegler on Sept. 5, 1953. They were dairy farmers in Lebanon County and Lycoming County until the mid 1980s.
He then worked as a carpenter for many years.
He and Lena joined the staff at Three Spring Ministries in Morris, in 2005. They were blessed to be able to serve in Ghana, Africa for many years for six months of the year.
Irvin used his gift of carpentry in Ghana and at Three Springs Ministries to serve others and God. He was a long-time member of the Church of the Brethren.
Since moving to Lycoming County in 1978, they have attended and faithfully supported local churches, most recently the Covington Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife of 66 years, he is survived by children Dale (Alice), of Lawn, Pa., Linda (John) Riddle, of Keezletown, Va., Jay, of Meadville, Peggy of Hacketstown, N.J., and Dennis (Brandi) of Annville.
He is survived by siblings Lloyd (Shirley), Mildred Bradley, and Jonas Kreider.
He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Lester and sister Grace.
His body was cremated at his request. A celebration of life service will be held at the Covington Baptist Church in Covington, on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Broad Acres Nursing Home for their loving care of Irvin and also the many family and friends for their visits and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your choice of one of the ministries that were dear to Irvin: Covington Baptist Church at 2121 N. Williamson Road, Covington, PA 16917 or On Fire Youth Ministry P.O. Box 381, Myerstown, PA 17067. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2019