Isaiah "Ike" Compton went to meet with Jesus and his people Oct. 17, 2020 at the age of 24.Isaiah was a self-taught, accomplished tree-smith and arborist. He was a fun-loving individual who cherished time with his nieces and nephews and who was passionate about life. Isaiah loved the outdoors and any time you were looking for him he was always up in a tree. There was never a boring moment with Isaiah as he always had an adventure for the day. If you were with Ike you were either climbing a tree or pulling apart a car only to try and put it back together. Ike always had some trip planned to go on - from skiing in the winters to jumping off rope swings and fishing in the summer. He always had a joke and a smile and was a bright, brilliant and handsome man who was quick on his feet and ready to work. He was very driven and passionate about what he did. He was a unique soul that shared a very special moment with everyone and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.Isaiah was born on March 26,1996 in Williamsport, to Thad and Cynthia Compton.Isaiah is survived by his parents, Thad and Cynthia Compton of Mansfield; grandfather, Ted Compton of Middlebury Center; his loving girlfriend, Kaya Weeks; siblings, Jeremy (Rebecca) Bedford of Washington, D.C., Justin Bedford of Mansfield, Elijah Compton and Makenzie Payne of Bloomsburg, Olivia Compton of Mansfield and Julia Compton of Mansfield, and life-long best friend, Kaynen Arredondo of Mansfield; nieces, Sophie Bedford, Catherine Bedford, and Aurora Bedford; nephew Henry Bedford, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and more friends than you can ever imagine. Isaiah never met a stranger.Isaiah is preceded in death by his uncle, Tedd Compton; his maternal grandmother and grandfather and his paternal grandmother.Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 1 - 2 p.m. at New Covenant Church, 310 Extension St., Mansfield. A memorial service will follow immediately at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Isaiah's life together with us. Condolences and/or contributions for funeral expenses can be sent to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. The family appreciates the thoughtfulness, prayers and concern from the community during this difficult time.