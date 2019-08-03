|
Jack Lynn Young, 69, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
He was born on Oct. 14, 1949, a son of Robert and Marie (Garrison) Young.
Jack was the owner and operator of Young Mobil. He enjoyed his antique tractors.
Jack is survived by his two sons, Kerby (Kathleen) Young of Tioga, and Craig Young of Tioga; a daughter, Sherry Everett of Lawrenceville; a brother, Ronald (Nancy) Young of Boiling Springs; a sister, Linda (Bruce) Wolcott of Honeoye Falls, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Logan Everett, Markaley Everett, Jaelyn Young, Aleigha Young and Caleb Young.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Lawrenceville Fire Department, 9 Mechanic St. P.O. Box 177 Lawrenceville, PA 16929.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2019