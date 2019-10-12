|
James A. "J.P." Pratt II, 51, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
He was born on Aug. 20, 1968 in Wellsboro, the son of James A. Pratt, Sr. and Carol (Cowan) Pratt.
J.P. worked for the gas and oil industry as a water transfer tech. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, watching football and talking with his son about the gas and oil industry.
J.P. is survived by his mother, Carol Pratt of Mansfield, son, Cody Pratt and daughter-in-law Alyssa Corwin of Blossburg; sister, Denise Yost of Hanover; a special cousin Barb (Tom) Tice of Mansfield.
He was predeceased by his father, James Pratt.
A celebration of J.P.'s life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in J.P.'s name to the Pediatric Ward at Geisinger Medical Center, 100 N. Academy Ave, Danville, PA. 17822.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, 2019