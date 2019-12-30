|
James Alexander Watkins III, 70, of Wellsboro, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at his home.
He was born on Aug. 5, 1949. James was married to Helen (Davis) Watkins. He worked for the PA Department of Corrections and served in the Army during the Vietnam War.
Services will be held at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020