James "Jim" Casto, 85, of Whiting Station N.J. and formerly of Mansfield, went home to be with Jesus Feb. 7, 2019.
Jim was born May 18, 1933 in Atlantic City N.J. to James and Margaret (Havran) Casto.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Korean Conflict.
An ordained minister, Jim earned a Bachelor of Psychology from Houghton College, New York, and a Master of Divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary, Kentucky.
He served in the Salvation Army in Atlanta, Ga., and Dallas Texas.
Jim's later career as a merchant marine radio officer took him and his folding bicycle to five continents and countless countries.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Jeanne (Snyder) Casto, brother John (Virginia) Casto, of Lancaster; sons, Steven Casto of Thompsons Station, Tenn., and David (Debra) Casto of Wolfeboro N.H.; daughters, Deborah (Douglas) Adkins of Sidney, Ohio and Sarah (Alan) McCarty of Jackson, N.J.; seven grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and a lifetime of corny jokes.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Alfred Casto.
Jim will be interred in Bath National Cemetery, Bath, N.Y.
In tough times he would jest that his favorite scripture was, "And it came to pass." And so it has, and will.
Thank you Jim/Dad/Grandpa for adding *spark* to our lives. We love you and will catch up with you soon!
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2019