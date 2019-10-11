|
James Francis Sager, 72, of Elkland, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side. Born July 26, 1947 in Portage, he was the son of the late John A. and Julia A. (Matiasovsky) Allen. Family will receive friends at the Elkland United Methodist Church on Saturday, from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 4 p.m. with Pastor Lynn Warso officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or to the Susquehanna Hospice, 1100 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2019