James Franklin Cannata, 93, of Covington, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at his home. He was born on Oct. 9, 1927 in Dover, N.J., the son of Arthur and Audrey (Seybolt) Cannata. James was the husband of Rosemarie (Nafey) Cannata who passed away on March 25, 2013.
James was a lineman and supervisor for New Jersey Central Power and Light and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
James is survived by his son, James (Ann) Cannata, Jr. of Bozeman, Montana; a daughter, Linda Cannata of Mansfield; two grandchildren, Emma (Chris) Kelner, and Sam (Casey) Cannata and two great-grandchildren, Cordelia and Henrick Kelner.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com