James Ivan Hanes, 63, of Westfield, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019 at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport.
Born July 5, 1956 in Blossburg, he was the son of Frank and Joyce (Houghtaling) Hanes.
James proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He enjoyed carpentry and building all things; he loved reading, gardening and his family.
James is survived by his grandchildren, Dominga, James Christian, Thomas and Lilliana; his mother, Joyce Hanes; his siblings, Donald Hanes, Bonnie Gigee, Goldia Williford, Connie Tillinghast, Darcy Hanes and Joseph Hanes; his wife, Bonnie Hanes; his companion, Susan Francis and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Joyce Louise; his father, Frank; and siblings, Greg, Etta, Edward and Eugene Hanes.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Larry O'Dell officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019