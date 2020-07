James "Jim" Vroman, 74, of Ralston, passed away on Friday July, 3, 2020 at the Gatehouse Hospice in Williamsport. Services will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 8, at Ralston's Deer X-ing Detachment of the Marine Corps League's Pavilion, with military honors accorded. Family will provide flowers, memorials may be directed in Jim's name to the Marine Corp League, P.O. Box 154, Ralston, PA 17763. A full obituary and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhome.com.