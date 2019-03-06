Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James L. Doane. View Sign

James L. Doane, 78, of Wellsboro, passed away peacefully, with family by his side, Monday, March 4, 2019, at UPMC Susquehanna Soldiers + Sailors Hospital in Wellsboro.

He married his wife of 58 years, Catherine (Shelmire) Doane, Oct. 8, 1960.

He was born Nov. 16, 1940, in Wellsboro, the son of J. Everett and Mary (Lyon) Doane.

Jim graduated from Wellsboro High School and primarily worked farming his family farms.

He was also employed by Delmar Township, where he maintained and completed many projects throughout the township.

He was a member of the Arnot Sportsmen's Club, Canyon Camping Club and Canyon Squares square dancing club.

He thoroughly enjoyed woodworking and produced many quality pieces that he gifted to family and friends. Jim loved the outdoors, whether he was camping, hunting, gardening or simply mowing the lawn.

He was an avid NASCAR fan and most importantly, he appreciated the quality time spent with his family. He will be missed by family and friends for his friendly nature and willingness to always lend a hand.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Catherine Doane, of Wellsboro; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Tonya Doane, of Wellsboro; daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Frank Persia, of Pittsburgh, and Sandra and Paul Hallock, of Elmira; N.Y.; grandchildren, Kristin, Lynanne, Kaylee and Kara; step-grandsons, Louis and Frank; step-great grandchildren, Anthony, Louis, Angela and Frank; sisters, Mary Ellen Boudreau and Ardell Young; sister-in-law, Dorothy Doane; several nieces and nephews; many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Francis Doane, and sister, Catherine Ann Doane.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jim's name to the Canyon Squares, c/o Earl Kinter, 69 Plaza Road, Middlebury Center, PA 16935.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday, March 8, from 10 a.m. – 12 noon, at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main Street, Wellsboro. Jim's funeral service will immediately follow at 12 noon and burial will be in the West Branch Cemetery, Delmar Township.

139 Main Street

Wellsboro , PA 16901

