Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES GREENFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES L. GREENFIELD JR.


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES L. GREENFIELD JR. Obituary
James L. Greenfield Jr., 76, of Wellsboro, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 16, 1943 in Wellsboro, a son of the late James L. and Marguerite E. (Wilcox) Greenfield.
He was a Vietnam veteran serving with the 5th Infantry division 1/77 Armor where he received the Bronze Star Medal.
Jim was married to Linda (Brooks) Greenfield and had been employed by the former Ingerick's Excavating, Wellsboro, and the West Hill Cemetery, Galeton.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Greenfield of Wellsboro; daughters, Amanda (Louis) Rachiele of Wellsboro, Amy (Jamie) Haskins of Wellsboro, Ann Greenfield; brother, Stephen Greenfield of Lewisburg; sister-in-law, Gina Greenfield of Wellsboro and seven grandchildren.
Jim was predeceased by a brother, John Greenfield.
A private graveside service will be held at the West Hill Cemetery, Galeton.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -