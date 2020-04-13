|
|
James L. Greenfield Jr., 76, of Wellsboro, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 16, 1943 in Wellsboro, a son of the late James L. and Marguerite E. (Wilcox) Greenfield.
He was a Vietnam veteran serving with the 5th Infantry division 1/77 Armor where he received the Bronze Star Medal.
Jim was married to Linda (Brooks) Greenfield and had been employed by the former Ingerick's Excavating, Wellsboro, and the West Hill Cemetery, Galeton.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Greenfield of Wellsboro; daughters, Amanda (Louis) Rachiele of Wellsboro, Amy (Jamie) Haskins of Wellsboro, Ann Greenfield; brother, Stephen Greenfield of Lewisburg; sister-in-law, Gina Greenfield of Wellsboro and seven grandchildren.
Jim was predeceased by a brother, John Greenfield.
A private graveside service will be held at the West Hill Cemetery, Galeton.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 23, 2020