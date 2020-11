James L. "Jim" Johnston, 65, of Mansfield, died on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. He was born on Nov. 26, 1954 in Wellsboro, a son of the late Thomas M. and Beverly (Teed) Johnston. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Tom) Johnston and was employed by the Tioga Bradford Housing Authority. Services will be private for family only. Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com.