James Paul Romelo Pazzaglia, 62, of Columbia Cross Roads, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. He was born on Aug. 15, 1957 in Elmira, N.Y., a son of John and Pauline (Sinkew) Pazzaglia. Family and friends will be notified of a life celebration to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Broome – Tioga BOCES School to Careers Partnership STEM HUB Initiative, 435 Glenwood Rd. Binghamton, NY 13905. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcremtory.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 30, 2020