1/
JANE E. "JAYNE" ARNOLD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JANE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane E. "Jayne" Arnold, 80, of Elkland, passed away on Aug. 2, 2020 at UPMC Wellsboro. Family will receive friends at the Elkland United Methodist Church on Saturday, from 12 – 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Lynn Warso officiating. All Covid 19 precautions will apply, including face masks. Memorial donations may be made to the Elkland United Methodist Church, 120 N. Buffalo St., Elkland, PA 16920 or to the Elkland Public Library, 110 E. Parkway Ave., Elkland, PA 16920. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved