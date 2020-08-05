Jane E. "Jayne" Arnold, 80, of Elkland, passed away on Aug. 2, 2020 at UPMC Wellsboro. Family will receive friends at the Elkland United Methodist Church on Saturday, from 12 – 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Lynn Warso officiating. All Covid 19 precautions will apply, including face masks. Memorial donations may be made to the Elkland United Methodist Church, 120 N. Buffalo St., Elkland, PA 16920 or to the Elkland Public Library, 110 E. Parkway Ave., Elkland, PA 16920. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com