Jane L. (Alexander) Yoder, 85, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Broad Acres Nursing Home, Wellsboro, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St. Mansfield.
A memorial service will immediately follow at noon with the Reverend Richard Adams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Callie Cares, Childhood Cancer 1770 McConnell Dr. Williamsport, PA 17701 or Parkinson's Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd. Suite 100 Sarasota, FL 34232. https://buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 21 to May 28, 2019