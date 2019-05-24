Jane L. (Alexander) Yoder, 85, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Broad Acres Nursing Home, Wellsboro, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
She was born Nov. 8, 1933 in Roaring Branch, a daughter of Kenneth and Esther (Frey) Alexander.
Jane was a graduate of Liberty High School.
She spent many years working beside her husband and their sons at Yoder's Market in Roseville.
After a few years as receptionist for Drs. Coole and Evans DDS in Mansfield, it was time to move to a warmer climate in Florida in 1979.
During those years, she also worked at Hales Grove Stores and Fairwinds Golf Course.
There she was able to pursue her passion for golf, winning nine club championships at Indian Pines Golf Course, and achieving three holes in one. A move back to Pennsulvania in 2013 brought her closer to her family and friends again.
Jane is survived by her husband of 68 years, Arnold L. Yoder; four sons, Terry R. (Beverly) Yoder, A. Michael (Mindy) Yoder, William F. (Kathy) Yoder, and Gregory K. (Julie) Yoder; a sister, Dorothy Kreger; a brother, John "Jack" (Rose) Alexander; a sister-in-law, Sandra Alexander; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Alexander and granddaughter, Teri Ann Yoder.
Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St. Mansfield.
A memorial service will immediately follow at noon with the Rev. Richard Adams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Callie Cares, Childhood Cancer 1770 McConnell Dr. Williamsport, PA 17701 or Parkinson's Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd. Suite 100 Sarasota, FL 34232. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 24 to June 1, 2019