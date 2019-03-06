Jane M. LaPoint, 74, of Middlebury, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at her home.
Born July 26, 1944 in Blossburg, she was the daughter of Winthrop and Marjorie (Manning) Fuller.
Family will receive friends at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Thursday, March 7 from 1 – 3 p.m.. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 3 p.m. with Pastor Kristi Webster officiating. Burial will be in Middlebury Union Cemetery.
