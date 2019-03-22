JANE M LAPOINT

Obituary

Jane M. LaPoint, age 74 of Middlebury passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at her home.
Family received friends at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Thursday, March 7, from 1–3 p.m. A funeral service was held immediately following at 3 p.m. with Pastor Kristi Webster officiating. Burial will be in Middlebury Union Cemetery. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
