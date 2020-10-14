I was Jane's roommate in the Green Home for nearly a year. I was amazed at what an accomplished lady she was and what a kind and modest lady she was. I was of assistance to Jane especially in our "lockdown days" when we spent a lot of time in our room. Jane was a wonderful roomie and I send my sympathies to Fred, Joan and the rest of her family. Jane's in the arms of the angels. R I P my friend, Love, Kathy (Kathleen Frost) room A5.

Kathleen (Kathy) Frost

Friend