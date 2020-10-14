1/
JANE N. (NILES) BARNDT
1926 - 2020
Jane N. Barndt, 94, of Wellsboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Green Home in Wellsboro.
She was the daughter of Homer and Mamie (Spencer) Niles, and was born on June 13, 1926, in Elkland.
Jane graduated from Wellsboro High School in the class of 1944, and earned a BS in Business Education from Bloomsburg University. She also graduated from courses of study in Penn State and Rider Universities.
Jane was a teacher and taught for 31 years, 27 of them in the Quakertown School District in Quakertown.
On Aug. 26, 1956, she married E. Ralph Barndt, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage, until his death in 2008.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro, a member, past president and past state president of B.P.W., a member of Rotary International and a Paul Harris Fellow recipient, member of Partners and Community Health, Elder Task Force and Governor's Committee, Area Aging Council of Tioga County, and was a member and past president of Friends of the Green Free Library, Tioga County Cancer Society, and Wellsboro Hospital Auxiliary.
Jane is survived by her son Fred S. Barndt, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, Hugh Niles.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Jane's life from 1 - 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro. Burial will be at the St. Andrew's Union Cemetery in Perkasie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to a charity of the donor's choice. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 13, 2020
We will always have tomato sandwiches. Will be greatly missed
Kathy Gee
Friend
October 13, 2020
I was Jane's roommate in the Green Home for nearly a year. I was amazed at what an accomplished lady she was and what a kind and modest lady she was. I was of assistance to Jane especially in our "lockdown days" when we spent a lot of time in our room. Jane was a wonderful roomie and I send my sympathies to Fred, Joan and the rest of her family. Jane's in the arms of the angels. R I P my friend, Love, Kathy (Kathleen Frost) room A5.
Kathleen (Kathy) Frost
Friend
