Jane O. Putman, 78, of Westfield, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in UPMC Cole, Coudersport. A private graveside service will be held in Riverview Cemetery, Potter Brook. The Rev. David R. Brelo will officiate. Memorials may be made to the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses.