JANET DIANE (SPENCER) WARREN


1946 - 2019
JANET DIANE (SPENCER) WARREN Obituary
Janet Diane (Spencer) Warren, 72, of Blossburg, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 6, 2019, following an extended illness. Janet was born in Canton on Oct. 31,1946, a daughter of Philip and Ermel (Williams) Spencer.
Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Pepper Funeral Home & Cremation Facility 314 Granger St. Blossburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Blossburg. Burial will follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Janet's memory may be directed to Blossburg Library, 307 Main St, Blossburg, PA 16912 or the , 1948 E. Third St. Williamsport, Pa 17701. Please share condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019
