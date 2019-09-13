Home

Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:30 PM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
JANET G. (VanVliet) BAKER


1944 - 2019
JANET G. (VanVliet) BAKER Obituary
Janet G. Baker, 75, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at UPMC Susquehanna Soldiers + Sailors Hospital, Wellsboro.
She was born on March 2, 1944, in Wellsboro, the daughter of the late Albert LaVerne and Mary E. (Priset) VanVliet.
On May 19, 1963, she married Lynn W. Baker, who survives, and they have celebrated 56 years of marriage.
Janet was a child care worker for Calvary Child Care Center, Lawrenceville.
She enjoyed crafting and crocheting blankets for her grandchildren. She also loved her family and the children and staff where she worked.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lynn, her son, John (Tonya) Baker of Lawrenceville; brothers, Donald (DeeDee) VanVliet of Wellsboro; Dale VanVliet of Oregon; Glenn (Sandy) VanVliet of Wellsboro; a sister, Evelyn Losinger of Wellsboro; two special granddaughters, Galen and Aliah, several grandchildren, several grandchildren, a special niece, Patricia VanVliet (J.D.) Watson of Florida; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise M. Baker and two brothers, Carl and Basil VanVliet.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with Janet's funeral service immediately following at 7:30 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main St., Wellsboro, with the Rev. Jane Shumway officiating. A private burial will be in Tioga County Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations can be made in Janet's name to the Lawrenceville Fire & Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 177, Lawrenceville, PA 16929.
To share your fondest memories of Janet, visit ww.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019
