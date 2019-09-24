Home

Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. James Episcopal Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
JANICE CLAIRE (Theil) GARDNER


1948 - 2019
JANICE CLAIRE (Theil) GARDNER Obituary
Janice Claire Gardner (nee Theil), 71, of Mansfield, and previously of Havertown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.
She was born on Aug. 7, 1948 in Darby, a daughter of John and Gertrude (Ricketts) Theil.
Janice was the beloved wife of William "Bill" Gardner.
She worked in the mortgage industry before retiring in 1999.
Janice was a member of St. James Episcopal Church. She also enjoyed helping in her community and time with her quilting club.
Janice is survived by her husband; two daughters, Kimberly Harman of Havertown, Amy and her husband Jay Biedermann of Frisco, Texas; three grandchildren, Samantha Harman, Max Harman, and Lauren Biedermann; a brother, Robert, and his wife Janice Theil of South Philadelphia; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sue; and two brothers, John and Joe Theil.
Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. James Episcopal Church from 2-3 p.m. A memorial service will follow immediately at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Rowena Gibbons officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 30 E. Wellsboro St. Mansfield, PA 16933. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019
