JANICE (IRVIN) RACHIELE
1944 - 2020
Janice Rachiele, 76, of Galeton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family after a brief battle with cancer.
Born March 17, 1944 in St. Mary's, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Doris (Zeaman) Irvin. On Feb. 9, 1996 in Auburn, Ala., she married Benjamin Rachiele who preceded her in death in 2016.
Janice worked at Galeton Production for many years as a Supervisor. She was a member of the Women of the Moose in Galeton and enjoyed watching NASCAR, going to casinos, vacationing with her sisters and nieces and spending time with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Nikki (Willie) Shadle, Galeton; four grandchildren, Devin (Heather Supplee) Shadle, Galeton, Dakota (Casey Prentice) Shadle, Galeton, Latascia (Dillon Ford) Hampton, VA and Makaya Shadle, Galeton; three sisters, Judy (Gary) Lampman, Wellsboro, Jennie Pekarski, Corydon, and Debbie Hurlbert, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; a brother-in-law, Jeff Hurlbert, Galeton; a sister-in-law, Theresa Button, Galeton; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Janice was predeceased by a brother-in-law, James Pekarski.
A Celebration of Janice's Life will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gale Hose Ambulance Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Galeton.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hess Funeral Home
14 West St
Galeton, PA 16922
(814) 435-6500
