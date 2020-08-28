1/
JEAN (DORAN) CAMPBELL
1928 - 2020
Jean (Doran) Campbell, of Wellsboro, died on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
She was born on July 10, 1928 in Havertown, a daughter of the late Wilson W. Doran, Sr. and Eva (Chapin) Doran.
Jean was married to the late Keith Campbell and was a retired reading aid for the Wellsboro Area School District.
She was a member of the Wellsboro Church of Christ and enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and bus trips, the theatre, and attending concerts.
Jean is survived by three daughters, Rona Campbell of Apache Junction, Ariz., Cheryl (William) Zuchowski of Wellsboro, Julie Campbell of Williamsport; brother, Robert (Ellen) Doran of Texas; grandchildren, Kacy, Teri, Megan, Ty, Taylor and Tanner and two great- grandchildren.
A private family memorial service will be held at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro, with the Rev. Darwin "Tink" Cranmer officiating.
A public graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. at the Wellsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susquehanna Home Care and Hospice.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 28 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wellsboro Cemetery
