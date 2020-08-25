1/
JEAN (WOLFE) LUSH
1935 - 2020
Jean Wolfe Lush, 84, of Galeton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the UPMC Hospital, Williamsport.
Born Nov. 20, 1935 in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Robert T. and Maude (Overington) Wolfe. Jean grew up in Cohasset, Mass. and graduated from Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn. She went on to attend Gettysburg College, where she met her future husband, Henry W. Lush.
They married on March 5, 1955 and were blessed with 65 years of marriage. They spent the beginning of their wonderful life together in Worms, Germany where Henry was stationed with the United States Army. In 1956, they returned to Galeton where they made their home and raised their children.
In addition to being a loving mother to their children, Jean worked in the family business, at Lush Bros. until her retirement in 1992. Jean was a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Galeton where she served as an Elder, a Deacon, taught Sunday School and led the Senior High Youth Group. She was also instrumental in revitalizing the church choir and was a member of the choir for many years. In 1968, Jean started a community playschool and taught there for several years. She was an accomplished artist, seamstress and talented quilter. She helped organize an annual quilt show in Galeton. She was also an avid knitter and held a weekly and then monthly knitting group. Jean enjoyed reading, gardening, raising beautiful flowers, loved animals, and cared for several stray cats.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 65 years, Henry W. Lush, is her loving sister, Jane Stein; their three children, Debra L. (Richard) Whiting, Alyson A. Lush and Samuel R. Lush; nine grandchildren, Christopher (Beth) Whiting, Meghan (Andrew) Hunter, Courtney (Blair) Dameron, Erica (Elliot) Shaw, Lynn Leach, Andrea Leach, Alyson Lush, William Lush and Henry Lush; nine great grandchildren, Hope Whiting, William Whiting, Samuel Whiting, Matthew Whiting, Henry Hunter, Claire Hunter, Addison Dameron, Avery Dameron and Brayden Dameron; and nieces and nephews.
Friends called at the First Presbyterian Church in Galeton, on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 2–3 p.m. A Private Family Funeral Service followed with the Rev. Sherry Elliott officiating. A Celebration of Jean's Life will be announced later in October. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Galeton, the Galeton Public Library or the Second Chance Animal Sanctuary. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Galeton.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Hess Funeral Home
14 West St
Galeton, PA 16922
(814) 435-6500
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
August 24, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts are with all. Love, Morabito family
Jan Morabito
August 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. I had the pleasure of training Henry and Jean at the Wellness Center. Jean always spoke highly of her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren. Her love for her family, friends and community was evident. It was a honor to know Jean! She will be missed! Condolences to her family.
Donna Thomas
Friend
August 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jocelyn Blaskey
August 22, 2020
We really enjoyed knowing Jean through Debbie. She was a wonderful, loving, kind and beautiful lady. Condolences to her family for her loss.
Love, Richard and Jocelyn Blaskey
Jocelyn Blaskey
Family
August 21, 2020
Jean and I shared many memorable moments when we worked together at the Old Tannery Store. We skied together, partied together, and laughed together. Jean was a wonderful friend. Zona and I are thinking of you, Hank, at this extremely difficult time, and we share your heartbreaking loss.
With love--the Pippins, Bill, Zona, Kevin, Valerie, Lee.
Bill Pippin
Friend
August 21, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
William Pippin
