JEANETTE B. (RYNEARSON) SMITH
1936 - 2020
Jeanette B. Smith, 84, of Wellsboro, formerly of Pine City, N.Y., passed away early Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Broad Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation in Wellsboro. She was born Sept. 24, 1936, to Edson and Alice (Brewer) Rynearson. She married LaRue Smith on April 20, 1954, and together they raised their family on their farm in Pine City, N.Y.
Jeanette was a member of the Cherry Flats Baptist Church, and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Jeanette is survived by her son, Dale Smith of Wellsboro; two daughters, Donna (Wayne) Hamilton and Deborah (Allyn) Hemenway of Wellsboro; eight grandchildren, Michelle and Christopher Smith, Jennifer, Bruce and Christina Hamilton, Michael and Bryan Hemenway and Taylor Leach.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Eugene Rynearson; son, David Smith and great-grandson, Devon Warriner.
In accordance with her wishes, her family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, to arrange for her private services and burial in Gillett Cemetery. To share a condolence or memory with her family, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
