Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home
139 Main St.
Wellsboro, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home
139 Main St.
Wellsboro, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEANNE PERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEANNE M. (Grinnell) PERRY


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEANNE M. (Grinnell) PERRY Obituary
Jeanne M. Perry, 92, of Wellsboro, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Green Home in Wellsboro.
She was born on Sept. 14, 1926, in Millerton, the daughter of the late Leigh and Sarah Marie (Doty) Grinnell.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Elsworth Richardson, and shared nearly 40 years of marriage with the late Carl A. Perry, prior to his passing in 1990.
Jeanne was a graduate of the former Charleston High School and continued to work in the Wellsboro area for most of her life. She was employed as a waitress at the Penn Wells Hotel in Wellsboro, a grocery clerk with the former Owlett's Supermarket in Keeneyville and retired from the former Super Duper of Wellsboro. She took great pride in interacting with the public through her work and also volunteered much of her time assisting staff and residents at the Green Home in Wellsboro.
Jeanne was a member of the Keeneyville United Methodist Church, the Wellsboro Moose Lodge #1147 and the former Rebekah Lodge of Keeneyville.
Some of her hobbies and interests included tending to her garden and flowers, bowling in the women's league, square dancing and camping with family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Bonnie Goodreau, of Williamsport, and Lisa (Jay) Holliday, of Wellsboro; sons, Ronald (Donna) Perry, of Middlebury Center, Charles (Beverly) Perry, of Westfield, Thomas (Christine) Perry, of Middlebury Center, and Kevin (Brenda) Perry, of Middlebury Center; 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Malene Chilson, of Carlisle, Nancy Clapsaddle, of Ohio, and Carol Potts, of Hughesville; sisters-in-law, Mary Grinnell, of Wellsboro, and Lottie Grinnell, of Liberty; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
In addition to her parents and late husbands, Jeanne was preceded in death by seven siblings, Charles, Lester, Mervin, Donald, Robert, Phyllis and Patricia.
Memorial donations can be made in Jeanne's name to either, Moose Charities, 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539-1100, or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday, Aug. 5, from 12 noon until 1 p.m., with Jeanne's funeral service immediately following, 1 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main St., Wellsboro. Pastor Stan Gill will officiate services and burial will take place in the Wellsboro Cemetery. To share your fondest memories of Jeanne, visit ww.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now