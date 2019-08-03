|
Jeanne M. Perry, 92, of Wellsboro, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Green Home in Wellsboro.
She was born on Sept. 14, 1926, in Millerton, the daughter of the late Leigh and Sarah Marie (Doty) Grinnell.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Elsworth Richardson, and shared nearly 40 years of marriage with the late Carl A. Perry, prior to his passing in 1990.
Jeanne was a graduate of the former Charleston High School and continued to work in the Wellsboro area for most of her life. She was employed as a waitress at the Penn Wells Hotel in Wellsboro, a grocery clerk with the former Owlett's Supermarket in Keeneyville and retired from the former Super Duper of Wellsboro. She took great pride in interacting with the public through her work and also volunteered much of her time assisting staff and residents at the Green Home in Wellsboro.
Jeanne was a member of the Keeneyville United Methodist Church, the Wellsboro Moose Lodge #1147 and the former Rebekah Lodge of Keeneyville.
Some of her hobbies and interests included tending to her garden and flowers, bowling in the women's league, square dancing and camping with family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Bonnie Goodreau, of Williamsport, and Lisa (Jay) Holliday, of Wellsboro; sons, Ronald (Donna) Perry, of Middlebury Center, Charles (Beverly) Perry, of Westfield, Thomas (Christine) Perry, of Middlebury Center, and Kevin (Brenda) Perry, of Middlebury Center; 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Malene Chilson, of Carlisle, Nancy Clapsaddle, of Ohio, and Carol Potts, of Hughesville; sisters-in-law, Mary Grinnell, of Wellsboro, and Lottie Grinnell, of Liberty; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
In addition to her parents and late husbands, Jeanne was preceded in death by seven siblings, Charles, Lester, Mervin, Donald, Robert, Phyllis and Patricia.
Memorial donations can be made in Jeanne's name to either, Moose Charities, 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539-1100, or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday, Aug. 5, from 12 noon until 1 p.m., with Jeanne's funeral service immediately following, 1 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main St., Wellsboro. Pastor Stan Gill will officiate services and burial will take place in the Wellsboro Cemetery. To share your fondest memories of Jeanne, visit ww.tusseymosher.com.
