Jefferey Wynne

Service Information
Pepper Funeral Home
578 Springbrook Dr
Canton, PA
17724
(570)-673-4333
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pepper Funeral Home
578 Springbrook Dr
Canton, PA 17724
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pepper Funeral Home
578 Springbrook Dr
Canton, PA 17724
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's The Archangel Roman Catholic Church
Union & Washington Sts.
Canton, PA
Obituary
Jefferey Wynne, 44, of Canton, died May 21, 2019. Calling hours are 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Pepper Funeral Home in Canton. The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Canton. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery. Donations in Mr. Wynne's name may be made to the or the Penn State Milton S Hershey Medical Center - Health and Vascular Institute. Share condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 23 to May 30, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.