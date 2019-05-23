Jefferey Wynne, 44, of Canton, died May 21, 2019. Calling hours are 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Pepper Funeral Home in Canton. The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Canton. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery. Donations in Mr. Wynne's name may be made to the or the Penn State Milton S Hershey Medical Center - Health and Vascular Institute. Share condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 23 to May 30, 2019