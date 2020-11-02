On Oct. 28, 2020, Jerald "Jerry" M. Smith, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 76. Jerald was born Nov. 6, 1943, in Mansfield, to Alice Jerald and Vernon B. Smith. He graduated from Mansfield High School in 1961, served in the Navy, and graduated from Mansfield State College with a degree in geography. Jerald married Jeanne Ellen Morgan, also of Mansfield, on June 14, 1980. They raised two children, Rebecca Ann and Thomas Jerald.
Jerry was a man of diverse interests. His many jobs illustrate the variety of his skill and talent: the family stone quarry, Navy submarines (he served on the USS Lewis and Clark and the USS Daniel Webster), farming and dairy cows in Mansfield, import auto racing and mechanics in Florida and Colorado, the ski slopes of New Mexico, the experimental aerospace industry at Scaled Composites and Rotary Rocket in Mojave, California, and eventually running his own bicycle shop back home in Mansfield.
Outside of his work, his hobbies fed his curiosity and love of learning his whole life. Jerry loved to read on any topic. He loved music and attended college for music in Florida for a time after his naval service. He loved fine art, both in study and practice, and did watercolors and printmaking. He was fascinated by geology and was an expert in the geologic history of northern Appalachia. He will be fondly remembered by his children for sharing his vast array of knowledge with his "lectures."
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Alden, Loritta, Dena, and Martha.
He is survived by his wife Jeanne, children, Rebecca and Thomas (Emma); grandson, Ellis; stepchildren, Matt (Denise) and Sara (Brad); niece, Tracy Rash, and many other nieces, nephews and friends.
Jerry's family would like to thank the staff of Broad Acres for taking care of him these past two years.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com