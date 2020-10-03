Jerome J. McDonald, 93, of Oxford, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at home.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Jerome Vincent and Mary Margaret O'Connell McDonald.
He was the husband of June Annemarie Rosenberger McDonald, whom he had known for 80 years and to whom he had been married for almost 65 years.
Jerome graduated from Sellersville-Perkasie High School in May, 1945, and immediately volunteered for the United States Marines Corps. A veteran, he was honorably discharged in 1946.
Jerome began his career after his military service as the owner of a butter and egg route on the Main Line outside of Philadelphia.
In 1959, he moved to north central Pennsylvania, where he was a dairy farmer for 13 years. Jerome then moved to Mansfield, where he owned and operated a sub shop and tavern.
In 1984, he moved to Conneaut Lake, where he was employed with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture until retiring to Florida with his wife, June, in 1991.
Jerome and June moved to Oxford in 2014 to be close to their family.
Jerome enjoyed vacations with his extended family, sailing, flying, farming, traveling, and eating ice cream. His greatest love was his family, which he considered his greatest accomplishment. His philosophy was any job worth doing was worth doing well, which he imparted to his children, along with an emphasis on education.
He is survived by his wife; seven children, Timothy (Gloria) of Olney, Ill., Gregory (Madonna) of New Orleans, La., Steven (Elizabeth) of Pipersville, Patricia Valentine (Perry) of Lincoln University, Matthew of St. Petersburg, Fla., Eileen Nardo (Michael) of Farmingdale, N.J., and Jerome (Susan) of Tallahassee, Fla.; fourteen grandchildren, Nicholas (Amy), Lindsay Lampard (Greg), Benjamin (Lauren), Cameron (Chelsea), Connor, Colin Valentine, Megan Valentine, Patrick Valentine (Kelly), Mackenzie Valentine, Tyler, Preston, Brandon Nardo, Jack and Molly; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his grandchild, Creighton McDonald and two sisters, Margaret Monaghan and Eileen Maher.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ware Village Care Fund, 7 E Locust St, Oxford, PA 19363. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.