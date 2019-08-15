|
|
Jerrie Ann Perry, 91, passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Aug. 7, 2019 in Fort Collins, Colo. Jerrie was born on June 8, 1928 in Moscow, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her father, Burt Norman Jessup, mother Mary Westbrook Jessup, brother George Jessup, and her husband Phillip Edward Perry.
Ten years after Phillip's death, she moved her family to Benson Ariz. In Arizona, she began a long career with the United States Postal Service. She was a Postmaster for many years and retired from federal service.
Jerrie was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wellsboro. In Arizona she enjoyed being a member of the Presbyterian Church in Benson.
Survivors include her children: Dennis (Patty) Perry, Wellsboro, Judy Perry, Benson Ariz., Lesley (Charles) Tower, Benson AZ, Marty (Terry) Perry, Bellvue Colo., and Jill (Robert) Hirning, Loveland Colo., sister Phyllis Locey, Wellsboro, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Jerrie's greatest pleasure in life was the many family gatherings we all enjoyed, and taking care of her family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Wellsboro Cemetery on Oct. 19. Please visit www.allnuttloveland.com to share your remembrances of Jerrie.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2019