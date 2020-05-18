JERRY C. "JAKE" SEIDEL
Jerry C. "Jake" Seidel, 80, of Morris, formerly of Ruscombmanor Township, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2:20 pm in UPMC Susquehanna-Williamsport Hospital. He was the husband of Hope Anne (Zellers) Seidel.
Born in Reading, Mr. Seidel was the son of the late Earl C. and Gertrude M. (Cronrath) Seidel.
He was a member of Salem Shalter's Lutheran Church and served in the United States Army. He was a crane operator at Carpenter Technology until his retirement. Mr. Seidel was a member of Breezy Acres Hunting Camp in Tioga County and was an avid outdoorsman.
In addition to his wife, surviving are his children, Karen Ann Eberle of North Richland Hills, Texas, Jeffrey C. Seidel, husband of Christina Seidel of Easton, Kevin A. Seidel, husband of Casey J. Seidel of Uniontown, Ohio, and his seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Gloria "Sus" (Seidel) Youse, Patricia (Seidel) Noll , and brother Barry Seidel all of Fleetwood.
Mr. Seidel was preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin Seidel-1976, Harold Seidel-2006, Earl Seidel-2007, Richard Seidel-2015, and sisters Betty (Seidel) Hetrick-2008, Carrie (Seidel) Heater-2008, Anna Mae (Seidel) Bisbach-2015, and son Terry Lee Seidel - Oct. 1, 2019.
Graveside service will be held in Dryville Cemetery, Rockland Township, Wednesday, May 20, at 12 p.m. The Rev. Lesley J. Hand will officiate. Military honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 in memory of Mr. Jerry C. Seidel.
Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 18 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Dryville Cemetery
May 17, 2020
May you find comfort in the memories that are yours to cherish always, and strength in the companionship of those who share your loss.
Fay Rothenberger
Friend
May 16, 2020
Rest in Peace Jake.
Maro Adams
Acquaintance
May 16, 2020
In the time I was Jerry and Hope's pastor at Mt. Pleasant UMC, I knew Jerry to be a positive spirit in the world. He was quick with a joke and had an infectious laugh. I am sad for his passing, but blessed to have him in my life for a brief time. My condolences to the Seidel family.
Rev. Baer
Friend
May 16, 2020
THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!
A.J. Retired
Friend
