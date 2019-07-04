Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JERRY W. "JAKE" McCULLEN. View Sign Service Information Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc. 214 West Main Street Elkland , PA 16920 (814)-258-7320 Prayer Service 3:00 PM Scott and Deb Payne's residence 65 Jordan Road Woodhull , PA View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Scott and Deb Payne's residence 65 Jordan Road Woodhull , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry "Jake" W. McCullen, 67, passed away on March 5, 2019. Born in Westfield.

He was the son of Jake and Ilene (Potter) McCullen. He graduated from Cowanesque Valley High School, Class of 1969. After graduation he moved to Rochester, N.Y. working a short time for Xerox Company. In Rochester, he met and married Catherine Yacobelli, the love of his life.

Jake was blessed with a son, Justin McCullen, 39, of Venice, Fla. Justin married Sarah and made the family complete. Jack loved her like his own daughter.

Leaving Rochester in early '80s, Jake briefly lived in Colorado before moving to Venice, Fla. to raise his son. He started Ravenwood Home Improvements and enjoyed a successful career as an independent contractor. He had a passion for creative projects and also enjoyed landscaping. In December 2018, Jake retired and moved to Georgia with his wife, Katie.

Not often seen without his cowboy hat, boots and a smile, Jake was the life of the party. His quick wit and charm were only ever out done by his infectious laughter. He was a very loving and generous man; those who knew him are those who loved him. Jake loved to barbecue and enjoyed conjuring up secretly wonderful creations for his family and friends. It was usually served with a healthy side of Johnny Cash, George Strait or Garth Brooks. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and rarely missed a game. He also enjoyed watching racing, especially the Dale Earnhardt years. His favorite day was Sunday, which he spent barbecuing by the pool with his favorite people (his family).

We are heartbroken by your loss, but where your passing leaves heartache no one can heal; love leaves us memories that no one can steal. Rest peacefully, dear Jake and until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand.

Jake is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Catherine McCullen; his son and daughter in law, Justin and Sarah McCullen; his special little buddy, RIG-B; aunts, Norma Payne and Mary Potter; mother in law, Teresa Yacobelli; brother, Larry McCullen; step brother, Robert and Valerie Parker; sisters, Pat Farnham and Dottie Payne; step sister, Joanne and David Snyder; nieces, nephews and families, Scott and Deb Payne, Kirk and Clarissa Payne, Larry and Anne McCullen, Jr., Lisa and Michael Cook, Michael and Natalie McCullen and Jason McCullen; sister in law, Christine Yacobelli; brothers in law, Larry Yacobelli, Jr. and Johnny Yacobelli and many loving great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He will be greeted in heaven by his grandparents, Martha and James Potter and Martha and Michael McCullen; his father, Jake McCullen; mother, Ilene McCullen Parker; step father, Edwin Parker; father in law, Lawrence Yacobelli; step sister, Louise Treat; aunt, Effie Potter; uncles, Pete and Jimmy Potter and Dick Payne and a special high school friend, Tommy Lange.

A Celebration of Life Party will be held on Saturday, July 13. There will be a short prayer service at 3 p.m. with dinner and drinks to follow at Scott and Deb Payne's residence, 65 Jordan Road, Woodhull, N.Y. Please join us to celebrate, share memories and hugs.

