Jessie Elizalde, 50, of Wellsboro, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro. He was born on Aug. 21, 1969 in Texas. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

