Jessie Lee Bolt, Sr., 77, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Corning Hospital after a long battle with Parkinson's and then dementia. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd. Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com