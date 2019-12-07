|
Jessie Marie Brooks Fish Brabham, 84, of Alachua, Fla. passed away on Nov. 29, 2019, at the ET York Haven Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, Fla.
Jessie is survived by her siblings Donna Willard (Frank) of Wellsboro, Jerry Brooks (Mary) of Falls, Lloyd Brooks (Janice) of Westfield and Linda Greenfield (James) of Wellsboro; her children Marie Fish Judd (Thomas) of Thompsonville, Ill., Sylvia Fish Rippy (Larry) of La Crosse, Fla., Ernest Fish, Jr. (Cathy) of Kirkville, N.Y.; her daughter-in-law Cyn- thia Fish of Minoa, N.Y.; her grandchildren Aden Clarke (Ty), Tiffany Clarke Davis (Dwayne), Ernest Fish, III (Laura) and Victor Fish, as well as eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchil- dren and many other relatives and friends who were dear to her heart.
Jessie was preceded in death by her parents Jesse Robert Brooks and Margaret Phippen Brooks and her two loving husbands, Ernest Victor Fish, Sr. and Roy Henry Brabham.
She was born in Blossburg on Aug. 12, 1935 and grew up in Wellsboro. She graduated in 1953 from Wellsboro Junior/Senior High and married her first husband shortly after. She and Ernie raised their family in upstate New York and decided to move to sunny Florida in 1980. Jessie retired from Nationwide Insurance in 1994 after 25 years of service. She was an avid reader and gardener and was
a dedicated member of many organizations: Gainesville Garden Club, Daughters of the American Revolution (Treasurer and Secretary), Eastern Star Gainesville Chapter (three times Worthy Matron), Gainesville Nile Club, Co- lonial Dames (President, Secretary and Treasurer) and the Mayflower Society (State Secretary nine years).
At Jessie's request, no funeral services will be held. Her remains will be laid to rest in Pennsylvania with her first husband, Ernie, at a later date. If you would like to cel- ebrate her life, please consider making a donation in her honor to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, 2019