Joan Ann Clemens, 74, of Wellsboro, passed away peacefully with family by her side Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Gatehouse Hospice Unit in Williamsport.

She is survived by her companion of 26 years, Roy "Bub" Baublitz, of Wellsboro.

She was born on Sept. 19, 1944, in Wellsboro, the daughter of the late Walter A. and Edna Marie (Ferguson) Kane.

Joan was employed as a waitress with Cuda's Deli in Wellsboro for many years and enjoyed interacting with her local community.

Upon her retirement from Glaxo

In her youth, Joan had a bit of a wild side, enjoying fast cars and always speaking her mind to anyone.

Anytime she went out, she was always well put together with beautiful attire, nails and hair. Her companion, Bub, and her entire family were extremely important to her, along with the company of her two cats, Peaches and Cheetah.

Left to cherish her memory are her companion, Bub, of Wellsboro; her children, Tim Martin, of Wellsboro, Michele (Kevin) McNett, of Wellsboro, and Michael (Carolyn) Clemens, of North Carolina; grandchildren, Nikki, Tim, Josh, Chayce, Breanna, Jordyn, Addison, Brandon and Justin; six great-grandchildren, brothers, Gary Kane, of Wellsboro, Walter Lamont (Marqueen) Kane, of Wellsboro, John Kane, of Michigan, and Richard Lee (Marie) Kane, of Wellsboro; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her son, James "JayJay" Martin, in 2012 and her sister, Sandra Peake, in 2001.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Joan's name to Goodies For Our Troops, P.O. Box 383, Wellsboro, PA 16901.

In keeping with Joan's wishes, funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of her family.

Burial will take place in the Wellsboro Cemetery.

