Joan A. (Bradley) Siebel, 80, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Darway Nursing Home.
She was born April 23, 1939 in Elmira, N.Y., a daughter of Fayette and Bernice (Huntsinger) Bradley.
Joan cared for the handicap in her home for 30 years. She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Elmira, NY. Joan enjoyed taking care of others and watching TV.
Joan is survived by her sons and daughters, William Siebel of Mansfield, Lori (Wayne) Roupp of Erie, Lisa Deacon of Wellsboro, Jeffrey Siebel of Ephrarta, Ty (Dana) Siebel of Mansfield, and Edward Siebel of Mansfield; two brothers, James (Mable) Bradley and Clair (Lois) Bradley of Mansfield; one sister, Susan Treat of Georgia; ten grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Irvin Siebel and one sister, Sharon Hughes.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Buckheit Funeral Chapel to assist with expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from June 7 to June 14, 2019