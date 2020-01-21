Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN GHODS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN (DOCKRY) GHODS


1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
JOAN (DOCKRY) GHODS Obituary
Joan Ghods, 64, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 7, 1955 to Dr. Donald and Marjorie Dockry and lived in Austintown, Ohio.
Friends and family called on Saturday, Jan. 18, at buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. of Mansfield. A funeral service followed at with Pastor Michael Olmstead officiating. Donations can be made to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association. www.aarda.org, or the Mansfield Foundation, 71 South Main Street, Mansfield, PA 16933.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -