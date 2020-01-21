|
Joan Ghods, 64, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 7, 1955 to Dr. Donald and Marjorie Dockry and lived in Austintown, Ohio.
Friends and family called on Saturday, Jan. 18, at buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. of Mansfield. A funeral service followed at with Pastor Michael Olmstead officiating. Donations can be made to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association. www.aarda.org, or the Mansfield Foundation, 71 South Main Street, Mansfield, PA 16933.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27, 2020