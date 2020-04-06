|
|
Joan Lee (Kilmer) Brought, 81, of Celebration, Florida, formerly of New Hope, passed on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 of natural causes.
Joan was born Nov. 17, 1938 in New Hope, to George and Dorothy Kilmer. She is survived by brothers, James, John, and Jerre and a sister Janet. She was married on June 27, 1959 in the former New Hope United Methodist Church to Irvin Brought with whom she recently celebrated 60 wedded years.
A graduate of New Hope-Solebury High School and Ryder College, Joan began working at the Bucks County Playhouse and Corn Curls factory. She was a secretary at the Middle Bucks Vocational Technical School in Jamison when her husband purchased the tsp. Restaurant on Bridge Street in New Hope. Together they worked and operated the restaurant with family members as one of the most beloved local coffee stops in New Hope for more than 13 years. In 1990, the family converted the restaurant into a child day care center and in keeping with the tsp name, christened it the Totally for Small People Day Care Center. It was here for eleven years that Joan helped care for her grandchildren and numerous infants and toddlers from the community.
In 2001 she and Irvin moved to Celebration, Florida and Joan became a food service cashier at Walt Disney World Resort, a family favorite vacation location. She later retired from Disney and enjoyed her last several years with her family and traveling. She and Irvin lived in Wellsboro for a year where they enjoyed being with family members and making new friends, particularly at the Wellsboro Senior Citizens Center.
During her time in New Hope, Joan was active in local organizations including the United Methodist Church and the New Hope Eagle Fire Company. She is a former President of the Eagle Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary and was an active and currently Life Member of the Fire Company.
Joan is survived by her husband, Irvin, son, Tim and spouse Janet with grandchildren, Kevin and Kristin, all in Celebration, Fla. She is also survived by daughter, Kim Slack, and grandchildren, Michael, Ashley, and Laura, all in Lakeland, Fla.
Private memorial services will be held with family members. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Illuminate Church of Celebration, Fla. at Illuminate.Church/give or at 52 Riley Road #334, Celebration, FL 34747.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 16, 2020