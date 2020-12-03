Joan M. Main, 81, of Elkland, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at the Guthrie Troy Hospital. Born May 4, 1939 in Addison, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Florence (Ellwood) Heidrich.
Joan worked at Corning Glass Works, Galeton Production, World Kitchens, Electri-cord and was a baby sitter for many years.
She was an avid reader, liked to knit and crochet and loved spending time with family. Everyone was family and they meant the world to her.
She is survived by her daughters, Gail and Jeff Doan of Osceola, Cindy and Paul Stermer of Lindley, N.Y., Linda and Dave Martin of Elkland and Deb and Kevin McLean of Osceola; 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Main, Sr.; her son, Rodney Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Luanne and Mike Duell; brothers, James and Bert Gardner; sister, Connie Dean and Bucky English.
The family would like to thank the Bradford County Manor and the Troy Hospital for the kindness and care given to their mom.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 2 – 4 p.m. All Covid precautions will apply. A funeral service will be held at the Osceola Fire Department on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Troy Preston officiating. There will be a meal following the funeral service. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400. McLean, VA 22102 or to the Elkland Library, 110 Parkway Ave., Elkland, PA 16920. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.