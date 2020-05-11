Joann S. Burrous, 83, of Sabinsville, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by her family.

Born Nov. 23, 1936 in Sabinsville, she was a daughter of the late Joe B. and Iola (Wilcox) Stebbins.

Joann was a homemaker and a member of Clymer Baptist Church in Sabinsville.

She is survived by three sons, Joseph (Ginger) Burrous, Tishomingo, Okla., Albert James Burrous, Westfield and Michael (Becca Foote') Burrous, West Danby/Spencer, N.Y.; two daughters, Erma (Gary Graham) Simmons, Westfield and Charis (Russell Reigh) Barber, Westfield; a sister, Janice Amann, Sabinsville; two sisters-in-law, Ramona Stebbins and Colleen (Rocky) Matchaletti; 12 grandchildren, Brandi Lynn Burrous, Shannon (Erin) Dieter, and Michael (Casey) Dieter, Dustin Burrous, Heather (Justin) Arnold, JudyAnn (David) Chapman, Jessica (Alan) Hurler, Zachary (Sheena Metcalf) Barber, Lonnie (Lea Luboski) Barber Jr. and Danielle (Brandon Button) Barber, Hunter and Rhett Burrous; 18 great-grandchildren, Tori, Trent, Lyndsie, Alicia, Morgan, Jarah, Natalee, Brody, Kaylynn, Ella, Logan, Haylee, Reagan, Bryar, Caleb, Sereneity, Ryan, and Jayden; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Joann was predeceased by two daughters, Jeanine Dieter and Venecia Ellis; a son-in-law, Mike Dieter; two brothers, James and John Stebbins; a sister, Judy Stebbins; two grandsons, Joseph and Jonathan Barber; and a great-granddaughter, Audrey Arnold.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store