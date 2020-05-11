JOANN S. (STEBBINS) BURROUS
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joann S. Burrous, 83, of Sabinsville, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by her family.
Born Nov. 23, 1936 in Sabinsville, she was a daughter of the late Joe B. and Iola (Wilcox) Stebbins.
Joann was a homemaker and a member of Clymer Baptist Church in Sabinsville.
She is survived by three sons, Joseph (Ginger) Burrous, Tishomingo, Okla., Albert James Burrous, Westfield and Michael (Becca Foote') Burrous, West Danby/Spencer, N.Y.; two daughters, Erma (Gary Graham) Simmons, Westfield and Charis (Russell Reigh) Barber, Westfield; a sister, Janice Amann, Sabinsville; two sisters-in-law, Ramona Stebbins and Colleen (Rocky) Matchaletti; 12 grandchildren, Brandi Lynn Burrous, Shannon (Erin) Dieter, and Michael (Casey) Dieter, Dustin Burrous, Heather (Justin) Arnold, JudyAnn (David) Chapman, Jessica (Alan) Hurler, Zachary (Sheena Metcalf) Barber, Lonnie (Lea Luboski) Barber Jr. and Danielle (Brandon Button) Barber, Hunter and Rhett Burrous; 18 great-grandchildren, Tori, Trent, Lyndsie, Alicia, Morgan, Jarah, Natalee, Brody, Kaylynn, Ella, Logan, Haylee, Reagan, Bryar, Caleb, Sereneity, Ryan, and Jayden; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Joann was predeceased by two daughters, Jeanine Dieter and Venecia Ellis; a son-in-law, Mike Dieter; two brothers, James and John Stebbins; a sister, Judy Stebbins; two grandsons, Joseph and Jonathan Barber; and a great-granddaughter, Audrey Arnold.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 11 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hess Funeral Home
14 West St
Galeton, PA 16922
(814) 435-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved