JoAnn Tombs, 67, of Wellsboro, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Richmond Township. She was born on March 16, 1953 in Springfield, Ohio. A private memorial service will be held at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

