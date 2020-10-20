Joanne E. Baker, 86, of Wellsboro, passed away Thursday Oct. 15, 2020 in her home on Lincoln Street in Wellsboro. She was born Oct. 15, 1934 to LaRue and Gladys (Gardner) Williamson in Wellsboro.
Joanne graduated from Northside High School in Corning, N.Y. in the class of 1952.
On March 21, 1953, she married William L. Baker. Joanne was secretary to the Tioga County Commissioners, and later served as Assistant Chief Clerk. In all, she worked for the county in Wellsboro for 40 odd years.
Joanne is survived by her children, Susan (John) Miller of Wellsboro, Debra (James East) Ofner of Terrell, Tex., William L. Baker of Wellsboro, and Bruce H. Baker of Wellsboro; grandchildren, Christopher Williammee of Lawrenceville, Courtney Reinhart of Willseyville, N.Y., John Miller II of Wasilla, Ak., Carrie Heath of Wellsboro, and Stefanie Young of Wellsboro; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a brother, Garth L. Williamson. Friends and family are invited to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, to pay tribute to her life from 10 - 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 24. Her funeral will follow in the funeral home with Pastor Bill Baker officiating. Burial will be in Wellsboro Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence with her family visit www.tusseymosher.com.