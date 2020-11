JoAnne McAfee, 68, of Wellsboro, passed away at her home on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. She was born on June 14, 1952 in Plymouth, Mass., a daughter of Robert and Anna (Charles) Rolerson. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com