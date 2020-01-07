|
Joanne Compton Wilson, 76, of Millerton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, N.Y. She was born on Jan. 2, 1944 in Philadelphia, a daughter of Fredrick and Beatrice Welcher. Joanne was married to James Wilson. She worked as a cook for Mark's Brothers.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
