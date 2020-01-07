Home

Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
JOANNE (COMPTON) WILSON


1944 - 2020
JOANNE (COMPTON) WILSON Obituary
Joanne Compton Wilson, 76, of Millerton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, N.Y. She was born on Jan. 2, 1944 in Philadelphia, a daughter of Fredrick and Beatrice Welcher. Joanne was married to James Wilson. She worked as a cook for Mark's Brothers.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13, 2020
