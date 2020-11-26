1/
JOHN ANDEREGG SR.
1946 - 2020
John Anderegg Sr., 74, of Wellsboro, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro. He was born on Dec. 2, 1946 in Wellsboro, a son of Clifford and Beverly (White) Anderegg. John was the husband of Linda (Miller) Anderegg. He was self-employed as a painter and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
John is survived by his son, John (Anne) Anderegg Jr. of Wellsboro; a daughter, Jennifer (Richard) Weidman of Tioga; three grandchildren, Brody Weidman, Isobel Anderegg, and Piper Anderegg; two brothers, Peter (Mary) Anderegg of Wellsboro, and William (Patricia) Anderegg of Wellsboro; and a sister, Kathy ( Dennis) Rumsey of Gaines.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a daughter, Betty Jo Anderegg Sugnet two brothers, Andrew Anderegg and Jeffery Anderegg; and a grandson, Stephen Anderegg.
In honoring John's wishes, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
