John Anderegg Sr., 74, of Wellsboro, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro. He was born on Dec. 2, 1946 in Wellsboro, a son of Clifford and Beverly (White) Anderegg. John was the husband of Linda (Miller) Anderegg. He was self-employed as a painter and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
John is survived by his son, John (Anne) Anderegg Jr. of Wellsboro; a daughter, Jennifer (Richard) Weidman of Tioga; three grandchildren, Brody Weidman, Isobel Anderegg, and Piper Anderegg; two brothers, Peter (Mary) Anderegg of Wellsboro, and William (Patricia) Anderegg of Wellsboro; and a sister, Kathy ( Dennis) Rumsey of Gaines.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a daughter, Betty Jo Anderegg Sugnet two brothers, Andrew Anderegg and Jeffery Anderegg; and a grandson, Stephen Anderegg.
In honoring John's wishes, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com